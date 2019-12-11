Will Ford's All-new Mach-E Make A MOCK-ER-E Of Audi’s E-Tron?

We're passed the 2019 SEMA Show, so, you know what that means. Onto the next one.



That would be the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS). Now that the Detroit Auto Show is pushed back to the summertime, this means that the LA show is really the last blockbuster event in 2019.



The rest will have to wait until the 2020 Geneva Motor Show (GIMS) in March. We're looking forward to a spicier LA show. Let's see if SoCal delivers.



Having said that, we're eager to see what Ford has cooked up for us with its debut of the all-new Mach-E. From what we've been hearing this is the name — for the time being. We'll know soon enough.



We're thinking though that this product from Ford may have a shot at outdoing some other examples of fully electric sport-utility vehicles that are on the market today. That would include products such as the Audi E-Tron SUV and Mercedes-Benz EQC.



So, we've got to ask, Spies. What do YOU think? Will the all-new Mach-E make a mockery of the Audi E-Tron and Mercedes EQC? Or, will it be just another electric vehicle let down?





