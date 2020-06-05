Will Infiniti EVER Make A Comeback ANYWHERE?

Infiniti is now 30 years old as a brand.

Nissan's luxury arm was born around the same time that Honda and Toyota developed its premium brands, Acura and Lexus. Infiniti didn't come out strong at first, and sales of the early Nissan based cars through the 1990s were slow and lagged behind its Japanese rivals. Sales finally started to improve in 2003 with the arrival of the Infiniti G35, a car that still has its own cult following. It was elegant, had aggressive amounts of grip, excellent handling, and was powered by Nissan's 3.5-liter VQ-series V6. The G37 coupe followed in 2008 and stole enthusiasts hearts with its bored-out 3.7-liter V6 making 330 horsepower. Infiniti also released the sporty FX35 and FX45 crossovers, as well as some more sedate luxury SUVs that did well.

MDarringer

Time to pull the plug on Infiniti. Infiniti never has had a coherent image None of its cars in any way were game changers Their naming system was dub and de Nysschen made it dumber.

When Nissan made the decision to market the GTR in the USA, they should have made it the Infiniti GTR.

On the heels of that, they should have done an Infiniti Skyline sedan with "M" level power for a base 3 Series price to set in motion a performance image.

Adding a Cayenne-esque crossover named Dangan (Japanese for bullet) would have made Infiniti quintessentially Japanese.

But, no, nothing.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/6/2020 11:51:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

When your SUV lineup can't compete in sales in the US/NA, then you know you're in trouble. The only SUV doing "well" is the QX60, but still at the bottom of that segment. The brand holds no prestige. The brand holds little appeal. The clawing onto old design masked by attempts at fancy materials is a fail (case in point, the entire dashboard of the new-ish QX50 looks exactly like the dash from the Q50 that started years prior, only surrounded by different materials).

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 5/6/2020 12:19:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

