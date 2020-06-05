Will Infiniti EVER Make A Comeback ANYWHERE?

Infiniti is now 30 years old as a brand. Nissan's luxury arm was born around the same time that Honda and Toyota developed its premium brands, Acura and Lexus. Infiniti didn't come out strong at first, and sales of the early Nissan based cars through the 1990s were slow and lagged behind its Japanese rivals. Sales finally started to improve in 2003 with the arrival of the Infiniti G35, a car that still has its own cult following. It was elegant, had aggressive amounts of grip, excellent handling, and was powered by Nissan's 3.5-liter VQ-series V6. The G37 coupe followed in 2008 and stole enthusiasts hearts with its bored-out 3.7-liter V6 making 330 horsepower. Infiniti also released the sporty FX35 and FX45 crossovers, as well as some more sedate luxury SUVs that did well.



