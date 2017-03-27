Will People Ever Suffer From Lexus Envy?

Lexus has the quality, customer service and technology. But it still lacks that one thing its German luxury competitors have: cadres of ogling wannabes who are jealous of the driver. As Toyota's new chief branding officer, Tokuo Fukuichi is charged with sharpening Lexus' image as a lifestyle brand. "When you're stuck in traffic, people look at the driver in the Mercedes as a person who has made it in society, and they will envy you," concedes outgoing Lexus International President Tokuo Fukuichi. "We haven't fully achieved that compared with the German three."



