Will People Ever Suffer From Lexus Envy?

Agent009 submitted on 3/27/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:14:28 AM

0 user comments | Views : 510 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lexus has the quality, customer service and technology.

But it still lacks that one thing its German luxury competitors have: cadres of ogling wannabes who are jealous of the driver.
 
As Toyota's new chief branding officer, Tokuo Fukuichi is charged with sharpening Lexus' image as a lifestyle brand.

"When you're stuck in traffic, people look at the driver in the Mercedes as a person who has made it in society, and they will envy you," concedes outgoing Lexus International President Tokuo Fukuichi. "We haven't fully achieved that compared with the German three." 



Read Article


Will People Ever Suffer From Lexus Envy?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]