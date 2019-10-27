Will People Fall In LOVE With Electric Pick-up Trucks OR Will They End Up Being LESS Desirable Than EV Cars And Small SUVs?

So, it's pretty clear that we're reaching a shift in the types of all-new vehicles that will be on offer in the not-too-distant future. We're moving from gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles to alternative energy sources.



Hybrid vehicles have already made an impact over the past 15 or so years. Electric vehicles are coming online and command most of today's headlines; however, you have to keep in mind the percentage of market share EVs actually hold, today. It's in the single digits and on the lower end, at that. We're talking about two percent, folks. Hydrogen still has a HUGE way to go.



Coming back to EVs, we've seen sedans and sport-utility vehicles launch. The next serious volume-moving segment that's on the horizon are pick-up trucks. There's a big rush to deliver the benchmark product here because this could potentially be a massive money maker for the winner.



But, we've got to address the elephant in the room.



Will EV-powered pick-up trucks actually be MORE desirable than the sedans and SUVs we've seen launched to date? WHY do you think so? If NOT, why?





