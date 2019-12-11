Will Rivian's Quad Motor Offroad Truck TRUMP Tesla's City Slicker Pickup?

Tesla’s Cybertruck gets revealed in 10 days. We know it will have incredible performance in a straight line, and that Elon will trumpet its zero-to-60 number. But a vehicle’s offroad capability is more about handling. Whether or not Tesla can steal electric-truck thunder back from Rivian will be based on a simple metric: how many motors are on board the Cybertruck.

By dedicating an individual motor to each wheel, Rivian’s technical design creates an unprecedented potential for torque vectoring. Here’s what Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe told Fully Charged about the R1T truck: