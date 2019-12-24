Will Self Driving Vehicles Be The Downfall Of The Human Driver?

As Tyler Durden would say in Fight Club, “Things you own end up owning you. ” Granted, he was proselytizing against capitalism and consumerism, arguing for identity investment instead. But his words still apply: we put so much money, thought and effort into making our cars smarter that we’re being left behind.



The future of fully driverless cars is nearly here, after a decade of technological advances that have happened in leaps and bounds. At this moment, the thought is daunting, with a large majority of drivers feeling as if they would never embrace a fully autonomous vehicle because it would mean they would no longer be drivers, but passengers in the driver’s seat.



Read Article