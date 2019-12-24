Will Self Driving Vehicles Be The Downfall Of The Human Driver?

As Tyler Durden would say in Fight Club, “Things you own end up owning you.

Granted, he was proselytizing against capitalism and consumerism, arguing for identity investment instead. But his words still apply: we put so much money, thought and effort into making our cars smarter that we’re being left behind.

The future of fully driverless cars is nearly here, after a decade of technological advances that have happened in leaps and bounds. At this moment, the thought is daunting, with a large majority of drivers feeling as if they would never embrace a fully autonomous vehicle because it would mean they would no longer be drivers, but passengers in the driver’s seat.

