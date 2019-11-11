Will The EcoDiesel Become The Powerplant Of Choice For The Hardcore Wrangler Owner?

Kevin Metz, the Wrangler's senior brand manager, joined the Jeep team 15 years ago and remembers two main questions coming from the public: When will Jeep bring out a pickup, and when will Wrangler get a diesel engine?

Jeep crossed one request off the list this year with the rollout of the Gladiator midsize pickup. Now the wait is nearly over for the diesel Wrangler, a new trail mate that will bring a rush of torque to the lineup in addition to greater fuel economy and range.