Will The Tesla Model Y Shake Up The Industry Like The Model 3 Did?

It is now just a matter of time before Tesla unveils the next vehicle in its product roadmap — the Model Y.

Aimed at the auto industry’s most lucrative segment today, the all-electric SUV and its potential success could definitively establish Tesla’s reputation as a successful carmaker. With this in mind, the Model Y’s 2019 release could be seen as a strategic move for Tesla, since the company is now at a point where it has matured enough to produce a vehicle of such magnitude and caliber as the all-electric SUV.

The compact SUV segment in the United States is an incredibly competitive market. In 2018 alone, auto sales tracking website CarSalesBase noted that the Toyota Rav4 — the reigning king of compact SUVs — sold 427,168 units in the United States. In second place was the Nissan Rogue with 412,110 vehicles sold, and in third place was the Honda CR-V, which sold 379,013 units during 2019. Each of these vehicles sold so well, their individual sales exceeded Tesla’s record-breaking 2018 sales of 245,240 electric cars, which included 145,846 Model 3.



Will The Tesla Model Y Shake Up The Industry Like The Model 3 Did?

User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Yes it will shake up the segment and will likely double Tesla's sales if they can satisfy global market demand for this vehicle. Time will tell just how successful it will be.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 3:14:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

joneshamilton

Model 3 shook up nothing. Sales have plummeted from Dec to January from over 25K per month to a little over 6K a month.

And Tesla has dropped the price twice in the last month.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 4:32:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

runninglogan1

Sales ALWAYS drop in January. All new Model 3 production is destined for Europe and China anyway.

Will you finally shut up when sales take off again in the second quarter? Doubt it.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 6:26:07 PM | | Votes: -3   

joneshamilton

RunningSanJose, we know you work for Tesla, tell us, what other model "shaking up the industry" saw a similar sales drop from Dec to Jan.

Model 3 sales were 294% higher in December than Jan.

I'll be waiting.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 9:22:27 AM | | Votes: 5   

Aspy11

So, model 3 sales will be zero in the USA??????

"ALL model 3 production is destined for Europe and China."

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:46:19 AM | | Votes: 3   

runninglogan1

Lol. You're probably a flat-earther too.

Will you shut up when Tesla sells a lot more cars this year than in 2018?

I'll be waiting.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 5:33:19 PM | | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Simon Alvarez, Teslarati, really. Homer!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 4:35:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

greGARYous1

Considering Tesla will experience Competition like never before and have a lower EV tax credit with their shitty quality... Good Luck!!!

greGARYous1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 5:05:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

Deutschland

Looks like a wannabe GLE Coupe...The answer is no

Deutschland (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 5:28:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 8   

Runamukk

totally!

Runamukk (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 12:14:25 AM | | Votes: 8   

Truthy

To soon to say the Model 3 shook up the industry. After filling Model backlog sales have tanked. Sales in Europe and China are minuscule. Given the Model 3 timeline, the Model Y will not arrive until late 2021, if Tesla is still around.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 5:42:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

runninglogan1

Sales of the Model 3 have hardly tanked. Quit spewing your baseless wet dreams.

BTW, care to bet that the Model 3 will be a HUGE hit in Europe? No? Didn't think so.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 6:20:37 PM | | Votes: -2   

joneshamilton

Sanlogan, sales drop from 25250 to 6500 isn't a TANK? 294%!!!!!

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 9:23:26 AM | | Votes: 4   

Aspy11

Model 3 sales will be ZERO in North America for February according to Logan.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:47:16 AM | | Votes: 3   

Truthy

I vote no more articles with the Teslarati.com as the source. They sound like Scientologists.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 6:12:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 7   

MDarringer

Leah Remini is looking into it as we speak.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 6:27:16 PM | | Votes: 7   

joneshamilton

True, why copy all the Muskaid articles from a fangirl blog here. If I wanted to fangirl over Elon's failures, I'd go to that idiotic blog.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 9:24:12 AM | | Votes: 5   

runninglogan1

Yes the Model 3 has been a massive hit. The Model Y will be even bigger.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 6:21:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

Aspy11

So massive, Tesla is stopping sales in the USA and exporting everything to Europe and China.

Right!

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:48:10 AM | | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

It looks ungainly.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 6:26:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 8   

runninglogan1

Agreed. Hopefully Tesla's designers will come up with something better than this rendering.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 8:26:07 PM | | Votes: -3   

joneshamilton

Doubtful, that model 3 interior would be embarrassing in a 1990 Saturn.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 9:25:00 AM | | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

The Model 3's interior would be a perfect for an old Saturn given the similarity in build quality.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:30:33 AM | | Votes: 5   

Aspy11

Don't insult Saturn like that.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:48:34 AM | | Votes: 3   

malba2367

There will be huge demand for it... what remains to be seen is if they can get the industrial side of their house in order and build it in a reliable and profitable fashion.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 8:09:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Runamukk

They'll sell more of these than the model 3 if it's priced the same for sure.

Runamukk (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 9:46:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

mre30

I think the Bugatti Galibier 4 door sedan has a greater likelihood of seeing production than the Tesla Model Y.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/8/2019 10:02:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

dlin

Hideous

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 2:55:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 10   

dlin

turtle

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 2:55:46 AM | | Votes: 9   

ColMosby

The Tesla Model 3 has not shaken up nothing, since there are not yet direct competitors acvailable. But we see just how much Tesla has been shaken up by just the first two direct competitors to come tp ,arket, onre of them not even in production yet (Porche Taycan) but already will outsell the Model S in its first year of production, and still has more buyers on its waiting list. And The JaguarI Pace has handilly outsold the Tesla Model X in several European countries and has garnered dozens of awards.
By the time the Tesla Model Y gets to market tehre will be several EV SUVs waiting for it, beginning with the Hyundai Kona EV and Kia EVS, all of which have garnered excellent reviews and seen demand skyrocket. There will be at least half a dozen Model Y competitors when it finally shows up, and every one (excepting the Buick, Leaf) will have (in the U.S.) a $7500 price advantage compliments of the tax credits, making the job of selling a Model Y in the U.S. "Mission Impossible." Model 3 sales have cratered.

ColMosby (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:36:47 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Aspy11

According to Runninglogan, all model 3 built are not going to Europe and China as all demand must have been filled here.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:49:39 AM | | Votes: 2   

Truthy

Runninglogan, I WILL bey you that the Model 3 nor the Model Why will be a HUGE hit in Europe. The numbers are already in and like the US the US, once the pre-orders are placed the orders slow to a trickle. And only 16,000 oders?!? One problem is that Europeans value interior quality quite a bit. This is why the Jaguar and Audi are off to a running start. Secondly, the Chinese government is going to favor domestic EV manufacturers over others. Tesla may have sales, but they will be small.
Additionally, this is a typical Elon con - I reason sales are dropping in the US is we were planning on shipping to Europe and China all along. And look at this shiny new Model Why."
And MD, Leah Remini thanks you for the shout out.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 11:05:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

OttoC

Where are the solar panels he promised
Where are the hyperloops
Where are they Semitruck
Where are the flamethrowers

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 11:55:15 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

joneshamilton

Gung Ho II the sequel. In Jan, Tesla laid off 150 of 230 employees responsible for deliver of vehicles.

OUCH

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 1:33:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

