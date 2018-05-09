Will We See MUSCLE SUVs Replace MUSCLE Cars?

As we continue down this path where sport-utility vehicles continue to ramp up and dominate sales charts, it seems like we're diving deeper into the rabbit hole. How much further will we go?



And, as I noted in the previous thread, we're wondering who will be next to do a major restructuring of their product portfolio — like Ford.



But, here's an even bigger question that may have more interesting implications: Will hardcore, MUSCLE SUVs soon be in the position to replace MUSCLE cars?



THINK: Rather than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Dodge division offering both an SRT Hellcat Challenger AND Charger, why not just offer the SRT Hellcat Challenger And Grand Cherokee Trackhawk? Would BMW be better off with axing the M3 and M5 for the X3M and X5M?



What say you, Spies?



Are four-door MUSCLE cars on the way out for MUSCLE SUVs?





