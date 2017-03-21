William Fichtner To Lead Reworked Top Gear America This Fall On BBC

There's a new "Top Gear America" in the works, with BBC scheduled to premiere the reworked and renamed show later this fall.

The network made the announcement this week, months after "Top Gear USA" which starred Rutledge Wood, Adam Ferrara and Tanner Foust was not renewed following the end of season five.

The new trio of cast members taking up the mantle will include champion Top Fuel drag racer Antron Brown, British automotive journalist Tom Ford and actor William Fichtner.

While you've probably heard of all three, we have a feeling one of them might prompt some browsing through a collection of unreturned Blockbuster VHS tapes. You might remember Fichtner from smaller roles in films such as "Heat," "Armageddon," "Contact," "Black Hawk Down" and "Elysium," but you probably didn't know that he's into racing. And it is Fichtner who will be the show's frontman.

 



User Comments

Car4life1

So this show has turned into the male version of 'the view', cycling through host like episodes

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/21/2017 3:48:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

