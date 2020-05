These past few years haven’t been all too kind with Williams F1, as the team finished the 2019 Formula One season dead last in the Constructors’ standings, following a disappointing season the year before.

There is now added financial pressure on the team, spearheaded by their shocking break-up with title sponsor Rokit and their major sponsor Rok Drinks. Now, after posting a £13 million ($16 million) loss in 2019, the Williams F1 Team is up for grabs.