With All Of That Spare Time You Have Why Don't You Sanitize Your Car?

Here we are, in the middle of a global pandemic stuck at home with our cars sitting dormant in the garage. Everything is closed, there’s nowhere to go, and it’s best practice to stay home and avoid contact with others anyway. For the few of us who do still have to go out into the world, it’s important to be well prepared to stay as safe as possible. That means cleaning your car. Really well.

The COVID-19 virus can live on some surfaces for several hours or even days. According to a study conducted at UCLA, the virus remained detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. Car interiors have plastic! It’s important to kill it where it lies so that you don’t pick it up or transmit it to anyone else. The name of the game is keeping humanity safe here.