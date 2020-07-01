With Ghosn Out Of Reach Japanese Prosecutors Issue Warrant For His Wife

Japanese prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, the wife of Carlos Ghosn, in the latest move by the country to contain the fallout from the former auto executive's daring escape from trial a week ago.

Tokyo prosecutors issued a statement announcing the warrant on Tuesday.

The action means Carole, who is now in Lebanon with Ghosn, could be arrested if she returns to Japan. Authorities said they obtained the warrant against Ghosn's wife for giving false testimony in court last April.