With Ghosn Out Of Reach Japanese Prosecutors Issue Warrant For His Wife

Agent009 submitted on 1/7/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:57:26 AM

1 user comments | Views : 380 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Japanese prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, the wife of Carlos Ghosn, in the latest move by the country to contain the fallout from the former auto executive's daring escape from trial a week ago.

Tokyo prosecutors issued a statement announcing the warrant on Tuesday.

The action means Carole, who is now in Lebanon with Ghosn, could be arrested if she returns to Japan. Authorities said they obtained the warrant against Ghosn's wife for giving false testimony in court last April.



Read Article


With Ghosn Out Of Reach Japanese Prosecutors Issue Warrant For His Wife

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I think the horse as left the barn on this one. And it isn't coming back...

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/7/2020 10:12:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]