With The Decline Of The Sedan, Does BMW Need To DROP The 3 Or The 5? Like Lexus Dumping The GS?

Agent001 submitted on 4/29/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:17:10 PM

3 user comments | Views : 572 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Things are tough for many companies in today's market, but one company that has me shaking my head more than others is a producer of products me and many others used to LUST after.



BMW. They billed themselves as 'The Ultimate Driving Machine'.

And for a long time if they weren't the ultimate, they were pretty darn close.

But from my perspective and MANY others this is a company that has lost its way.

And this hard left turn trying to build electrics sure isn't helping. They're getting their clocks cleaned by Tesla. Sorry to one of my friends in BMW PR who is a big watch person for that last sentence. But it's true.

Earlier, we showed leaked spy shots of the 2021 BMW 5-Series refresh and when I saw the shots I honestly couldn't tell if it was a 5 or a 3. And man, was its design lukewarm. And ZERO signs of ANY forward thinking. Does anyone in Munich REALLY think that this play it safe mantra and ev's will take them back to the top? Because if they do, the weed must be way better in the Black Forest.

Which leads me to this question...

Seeing sedans are the new minivan, should they dump the 3 or the 5 or should they make a 4 that drives just like the BMW's of old and be done with it?

Spies, discuss.





With The Decline Of The Sedan, Does BMW Need To DROP The 3 Or The 5? Like Lexus Dumping The GS?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

As I said elsewhere, they should build a 5 Series sized vehicle, price it like a 3 Series. I'd call it a 4 Series but have it replace the 3/4GC/5.

I would then move the 7 Series down market as a tweener larger than a 5 but smaller than a 7, but priced like 5. I'd call it a 6 Series. Sedans have to be big value and lots of stuff for the dollar these days.

I'd let the X7 be their ICE range topper and then do an 8 Series (new vehicle) EV coupesedan with a skateboard platform.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 10:40:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

SanJoseDriver

Between those two, the 5 of course. Do they really need the 7? Perhaps merge the 5 and 7 together with an electric powertrain to compete with the Model S.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 10:43:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

valhallakey

Merge the two and have a LWB version option.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 11:24:36 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]