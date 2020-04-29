With The Decline Of The Sedan, Does BMW Need To DROP The 3 Or The 5? Like Lexus Dumping The GS?

Things are tough for many companies in today's market, but one company that has me shaking my head more than others is a producer of products me and many others used to LUST after.



BMW. They billed themselves as 'The Ultimate Driving Machine'.



And for a long time if they weren't the ultimate, they were pretty darn close.



But from my perspective and MANY others this is a company that has lost its way.



And this hard left turn trying to build electrics sure isn't helping. They're getting their clocks cleaned by Tesla. Sorry to one of my friends in BMW PR who is a big watch person for that last sentence. But it's true.



Earlier, we showed leaked spy shots of the 2021 BMW 5-Series refresh and when I saw the shots I honestly couldn't tell if it was a 5 or a 3. And man, was its design lukewarm. And ZERO signs of ANY forward thinking. Does anyone in Munich REALLY think that this play it safe mantra and ev's will take them back to the top? Because if they do, the weed must be way better in the Black Forest.



Which leads me to this question...



Seeing sedans are the new minivan, should they dump the 3 or the 5 or should they make a 4 that drives just like the BMW's of old and be done with it?



Spies, discuss.









