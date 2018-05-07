With Vintage Pickups Being SO Hot, Should The Truck Guys Start Selling Retro Two-Tone Packages For Today's Trucks?

You can't go anywhere these days without seeing a two-tone or patined vintage truck. And the spots they're showing up in aren't the normal spots you've seen them in the past.



Of course, you'll see them in the beach areas, small towns, old school gas stations, etc. But today, you'll also see them driving up to the fanciest restaurants and who's who events.







They're being worn as a badge of manhood in an emasculated society. Or they're being used by 'hip' businesses like restaurants as showcase site icons or to be noticed around town for advertising.



Bottom line, for whatever reason, sales are sizzling on ebay, craigs and auto lots.



Doesn't matter how they drive...it's ALL about HOW it makes you look.



We casually mentioned over a year ago that dealers/companies may want to consider retro-fying the current models. And it looks like many are taking our recommendation to heart. At least at dealers.



Good friend of the Spies Chris Tonn from TTAC, ChrisTonn.com took these pictures of a rig near him in Ohio.







Look like the dealer did a partial wrap to achieve the old school two-tone look and is getting big money for the aesthetically modified truck.



So tonight we ask...Does it work for you? Should they do more like this? Should the manufacturers themselves start releasing models from the factory with a throwback package?





