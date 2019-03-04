Wonder How Fast That Model 3 Runs On A Track? You Are About To Find Out...

People continue to complain about the handling prowess of the Tesla Model S and Model X. It’s by no means bad, especially for a family sedan and a large crossover. Tesla didn’t design either car as a sports car, though both are ridiculously fast. Ever since Tesla’s two flagship vehicles emerged and have been destroying gas-powered cars on the straight-away, skeptics have asserted that the cars just can’t keep up when it comes to true track driving. Many rivals’ models are just more nimble and boast greater endurance.



Tesla has provided a solution to the above concerns in the form of its Tesla Model 3. Sure, it’s also quick off the line, but where it really shines is in a track situation. This is because it’s impressively agile and can go on and on without worry of the battery overheating. Erik Strait enjoyed the unique opportunity to be a passenger in his own Model 3 Performance while Motor Trend’s Randy Pobst took the car out for some track racing.







