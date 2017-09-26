Would Consider Buying Your Next Vehicle Through An Amazon Car Dealership?

From its perch in the northwest corner of the U.

S., Amazon has been steadily spreading its physical presence across the country.

In the past three months, the e-commerce giant has doubled down on its distribution efforts, acquiring grocery store chain Whole Foods and announcing its intention to open a second headquarters outside its 40,000-employee complex in Seattle. As Amazon continues its massive expansion, auto dealerships could be the next steppingstone in Amazon's path to dominance.

Amazon already has a presence in the automotive industry. The e-retailer sells aftermarket parts online and launched Amazon Vehicles, a car buying research site, in August 2016. It sells Seat vehicles in France and Fiat cars in Italy through partnerships with the automakers. It's also working with automakers to offer its Alexa voice assistant for in-car services.

But these are just a slice of Amazon's overall business. The thing Amazon does better than anyone else is to get things to people, fast.



