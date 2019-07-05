Would This Work Here? Moldava Passes Law Requiring Those Convicted Of DUI To Serve At Local Morgue

As part of a new program to curb alcoholism and drunk driving in the Eastern European country of Moldova, motorists convicted of driving drunk are now given the option to kick it with corpses if they want to get their driving licenses back.

This program, which was approved last year in the small European country according to Publika, offers drivers a redemption and "reeducation" program. Drivers looking to earn back the licenses they forfeit immediately upon being arrested for driving drunk are given the option to pay about $225 to enter the grueling program, which sees them volunteer for gruesome work at medical facilities.