Thursday brought big news to the automotive world: Tesla finally had made its base Model 3 electric vehicle available to the masses. After broken promises and pushed back deadlines, here we are.



Some believe this is just the start of Tesla gaining momentum, others think this is the end.



What we do know is that the arrival of the $35,000 Model 3 spells MAJOR changes at the EV manufacturer. That's because Elon Musk has publicly revealed that it will essentially rid of its sales force and say goodbye to most of its retail storefronts.



Sales will move entirely online. And if you buy a Tesla and are not satisfied, you can return the vehicle for up to seven days or 1,000 miles — whichever comes first.



This begs the question: Would YOU ever buy a vehicle sight unseen and on the INTERNET? Is that OK by you or far too much risk?







Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday sent an email to employees explaining the company’s decision to reduce its headcount in its sales and marketing divisions, according to a copy of the memo that was sent to CNBC. News of the upcoming layoffs come as Tesla announced that sales of the $35,000 Model 3 were finally available, adding that all sales of Tesla vehicles would be moving exclusively online. As part of the announcement, Musk also warned that the company would not turn a profit in the first quarter, sending Tesla’s share price down more than 3 percent Thursday night...



Read Article