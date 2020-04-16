Would YOU Pay 1.3 MILLION To SKIP The Line For A SINGER 911?

Singer Vehicle Design has come quite a long way from the one resto-modded 964 it started out “re-imagining” more than a decade ago.



The Californian restoration firm is now an internationally renowned outfit, and that means demand for the Porsche 911 it rebuilds is rising.



The Porsches modified by Singer are hand-built in Los Angeles to an extremely high level of polish, and each one is tweaked to the customer’s exact specifications — one of the reasons it takes so long to acquire one.







