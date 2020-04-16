Would YOU Pay 1.3 MILLION To SKIP The Line For A SINGER 911?

Agent009 submitted on 4/16/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:07:14 PM

2 user comments | Views : 466 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: driving.ca

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Singer Vehicle Design has come quite a long way from the one resto-modded 964 it started out “re-imagining” more than a decade ago.



The Californian restoration firm is now an internationally renowned outfit, and that means demand for  the Porsche 911 it rebuilds is rising.

The Porsches modified by Singer are hand-built in Los Angeles to an extremely high level of polish, and each one is tweaked to the customer’s exact specifications — one of the reasons it takes so long to acquire one.



Read Article


Would YOU Pay 1.3 MILLION To SKIP The Line For A SINGER 911?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Great cars. There are enough billionaires for one of them to bite.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 4/16/2020 3:01:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I'm not a fan of the 911, but singers are for the ultimate fan as are Jensen Internal Automotive's recreations of the Jensen Interceptor.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/16/2020 3:11:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]