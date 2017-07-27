Would You Consider An Elantra N If Hyundai Brought It Over Here?

It isn't easy to create a performance brand out of thin air. That's exactly what Hyundai has been doing with its new N brand. We have been on record saying that we would give Hyundai credit as soon as we finally saw a real car from the N brand. Now that the first N car (the i30N) has finally been revealed, we can finally tell Hyundai that we are genuinely impressed. The i30 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo with 247 hp. There is also a performance pack, which raises power to 274 hp. Both versions are only available with a six-speed manual transmission.



