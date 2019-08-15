Would You Dare Go Back To Diesel? Volkswagen Proclaims: ‘Now It Is Absolutely Clean’

Recent comments from a Volkswagen executive suggests that the German automaker is not yet ready to fully let go of diesel-powered vehicles. The comments, which were related by Sebastian Willmann, Head of Diesel Engine Development at VW, were published by the veteran carmaker in a blog post promoting its 2.0 TDI EA288 Evo diesel engine, which is designed to meet the strict Euro 6d-Temp standard.

During his interview, Willmann highlighted the importance of diesel engines to Volkswagen’s lineup. The executive mentioned that diesels remain popular among car buyers due to their longevity, helping vehicles’ mileages reach between 400,000 to 500,000 kilometers (248,000 to 310,000 miles).