Would You Pay It? The Very First Production Mid-Engined Corvette Sells For $3 Million At Auction

The folks over at Scottsdale, Arizona aren't strangers to extraordinary cars. With the Barrett-Jackson auction happening there, the state has seen a lot of firsts – such as the first production Toyota Supra and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, selling for $2.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively. Today, from lot number 3007, the first mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray joins the million-dollar club as the first production C8 sold for a whopping $3-million at the Barrett-Jackson auction.



