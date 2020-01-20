Would You Pay It? The Very First Production Mid-Engined Corvette Sells For $3 Million At Auction

The folks over at Scottsdale, Arizona aren't strangers to extraordinary cars.

With the Barrett-Jackson auction happening there, the state has seen a lot of firsts – such as the first production Toyota Supra and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, selling for $2.1 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

Today, from lot number 3007, the first mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray joins the million-dollar club as the first production C8 sold for a whopping $3-million at the Barrett-Jackson auction.



User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

You are basically signing a cheque to a charity and getting a care for your trouble. I wouldn't buy a first generation of anything, but if I had the dough a children's charity is always a good start.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/20/2020 10:30:31 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

