Would You? Tesla Model 3 Owner Implants RFID Chip In Her Arm To To Unlock The Car

There many ways to unlock a Tesla Model 3 — keycard, key fob, Tesla app — and one owner found a new one with a biohack: implanting a RFID chip into her arm to unlock her Model 3 with it.



A biohacker going by “Amie DD” on Hackaday released a video (embedded below) about how she extracted the RFID chip out of her Model 3 keycard and created an implant that she injected into her arm.

While it may sound crazy to inject a piece of technology under your skin, it’s actually similar to the implants we inject pets with to identify them.


