Would You? Visitors To Phoenix Can Now Order An Autonomous Uber Van

Waymo announced today that is making a small fleet of its autonomous minivans available via the Lyft app to customers in the Phoenix, Arizona metropolitan area. With its commitment of 10 retrofitted Chrysler Pacificas the Alphabet company now becomes the second autonomous vehicle developer to offer rides via Lyft, following Aptiv whose self-driving BMWs have been available to Lyft riders in Las Vegas for more than a year.

According to Waymo CEO John Krafcik, "This first step in our partnership will allow us to introduce the Waymo Driver to Lyft users, enabling them to take what for many will be their first ride in a self-driving vehicle. We’re committed to continuously improving our customer experience, and our partnership with Lyft will also give our teams the opportunity to collect valuable feedback." Waymo and Lyft "share a commitment to make our roads safer and transportation more accessible," Krafcik added.