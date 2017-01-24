Would you spend $250K on THIS Camaro????

More than five years after we were first introduced to the “DreamRyder” on eBay, this caricature of a 1984 Chevrolet Camaro has reappeared for sale, this time, on Hemming’s classifieds.



13 years in the making and claimed to have been inspired by the animal kingdom (go ahead, insert inappropriate baboon’s buttock joke here), the DreamRyder has an asking price as shocking as its appearance at - wait for it, $250,000. Because you know, it’s a rolling piece of art, as the seller points out in the ad.



