Would you spend $250K on THIS Camaro????

gaf42 submitted on 1/24/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:38:11 AM

1 user comments | Views : 430 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: chevrolet, camaro

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

More than five years after we were first introduced to the “DreamRyder” on eBay, this caricature of a 1984 Chevrolet Camaro has reappeared for sale, this time, on Hemming’s classifieds.



13 years in the making and claimed to have been inspired by the animal kingdom (go ahead, insert inappropriate baboon’s buttock joke here), the DreamRyder has an asking price as shocking as its appearance at - wait for it, $250,000. Because you know, it’s a rolling piece of art, as the seller points out in the ad.

Read Article


Would you spend $250K on THIS Camaro????

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

atc98092

No, just no...

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/24/2017 12:35:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]