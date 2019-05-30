Wranglers Seen At GM Proving Grounds - Are They Preparing An Answer To Jeep?

Agent009 submitted on 5/30/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:02:12 PM

3 user comments | Views : 516 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In the middle part of this decade, as sales of the Jeep Wrangler (and the Jeep brand itself) rose into the stratosphere, speculation cropped up that General Motors would not let its rival dominate the off-road SUV market unchallenged.

The company offered hints that it might field something of its own.

A GM SUV with serious trail-rated chops is still talked about today, even after GMC brand boss Duncan Aldred, speaking in 2017, said, “I don’t think it’s worth trying to take on Wrangler.” Even after the reborn Chevrolet Blazer turned out to be an Acadia-based crossover. Blame Ford’s upcoming Bronco and the Wrangler’s continued popularity for the continued speculation.

Now, the internet is once again abuzz after photos revealed two Wranglers at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds.

Read Article


Wranglers Seen At GM Proving Grounds - Are They Preparing An Answer To Jeep?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

xjug1987a

Internal GM meeting question #1, “can we make a vehicle that looks like a Wrangler utilizing the Chevy Equinox platform, give it our crappy “Jet Black” interior, give it a crappy standard power train so customers have to spend more for the engine that ought to be standard, build it in Mexico and charge Wrangler prices?

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 5/30/2019 2:30:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent001

General Mediocrity. At its finest.

Agent001 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/30/2019 2:35:25 PM | | Votes: 1   

xjug1987a

Pathetically predictable...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 5/30/2019 2:39:01 PM | | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]