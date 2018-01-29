YOU MAKE THE CALL! Does Cadillac Have A REAL Future Or Will It Slowly Deflate Into Oblivion?

As long as i remember, I always was a fan of Cadillac and wanted them to succeed.



But it's hard to be optimistic after seeing so many unexciting products and some flat out HUGE mistakes.



Some that come to mind...ELR, Cimmaron, Allante, XLR, etc.



But one bright spot has somehow kept them alive through all this turmoil.



And that would be Escalade and their smaller suv's.



But those SUV's are not the ones to get anymore with arrival of the new Navigator and incredible successes from Lexus and other competitors.



And that's even after having an in the tank media in their pockets.



Think I'm wrong? Go back 24 months and read the praises and claims on cars like the ATS. Does anyone remember the loud cries from all of the car mags that the ATS was the 3-Series KILLER?



They even won the best car award money can buy, the Motor Trend car of the year.



Believe me, it doesn't make me happy to expose all these warts...As I said, I've always had a soft spot in my heart for Cadillac. But they have no one to blame but themselves.



So today's discussion is...Do you think after all this and what's happening it the car world these days do they have a long term future or will they EVER be top tier again?



Or will they continue down this path of the balloon losing air?



SPIES, YOU make the call!













