YOU MAKE THE CALL! Does Cadillac Have A REAL Future Or Will It Slowly Deflate Into Oblivion?

As long as i remember, I always was a fan of Cadillac and wanted them to succeed.



But it's hard to be optimistic after seeing so many unexciting products and some flat out HUGE mistakes.

Some that come to mind...ELR, Cimmaron, Allante, XLR, etc.

But one bright spot has somehow kept them alive through all this turmoil.

And that would be Escalade and their smaller suv's.

But those SUV's are not the ones to get anymore with arrival of the new Navigator and incredible successes from Lexus and other competitors.

And that's even after having an in the tank media in their pockets.

Think I'm wrong? Go back 24 months and read the praises and claims on cars like the ATS. Does anyone remember the loud cries from all of the car mags that the ATS was the 3-Series KILLER?

They even won the best car award money can buy, the Motor Trend car of the year.

Believe me, it doesn't make me happy to expose all these warts...As I said, I've always had a soft spot in my heart for Cadillac. But they have no one to blame but themselves.

So today's discussion is...Do you think after all this and what's happening it the car world these days do they have a long term future or will they EVER be top tier again?

Or will they continue down this path of the balloon losing air?

SPIES, YOU make the call!






User Comments

cidflekken

So, does the average purchase price take into account all of the incentives and discounts?

If I walk into a dealership and agree to pay $80K for a CTS-V, and the dealership is offering me $15K in incentives, that still is recorded as an $80K purchase price, is it not?

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2018 6:48:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

In the 1950s, people were saying things like "It's the Cadillac of new homes!" Caddy was amongst the world's finest cars, and there was no doubt about it. The world new.

Today, as well as in preceding decades, Cadillac has struggled to redefine itself and stay relevant. The German brands have taken over as world luxury leaders (Mercedes, BMW, Audi, and lately Porsche). The German brands have even bought the traditional British symbols of ultra high luxury -- Rolls-Royce (owned by BMW) and Bentley (owned by Volkswagen) -- and they own that space. Lexus have define their own luxury niche. But Cadillac?

Their angular and flat-surfaced "Origami" styling is polarizing, to be polite. And although they can get respectable track numbers, they don't seem to be able to put together a noteworthy package. They are no longer an "aspirational brand."

Cadillac is by no means "down and out," but one thing is for sure: They haven't been on the top of their game for decades, and there's no sign that they're moving towards dominance or prominence. If I were to bet on the future of Cadillac, I'd say it's not rosy. I picture them still struggling to be relevant in a decade, or possibly gone, or possibly just a tiny niche under the GM umbrella, a mere shadow of its former glorious self.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2018 7:29:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

mre30

If Cadillacs were priced to sell with no discounts (20% lower) then the brand would be more successful. Price no longer equals prestige in the 'sharing' economy.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2018 8:18:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

mini22

Neither Cadillac or Lincoln have the quality of the Euro brands. However while Lincoln probably makes an inferior driving product to Cadillac I give it credit for not trying to be European. Lincoln represents "Americana" better than Cadillac does. Cadillac needs to research itself and determine what made it so great in the 40's,50's and early 60's.Some of their concept cars in the last 10 years have been great. However they simply do not translate down to production cars. In that respect they are much like Subaru.If they could bring that show car elegance to production I think they could turn things around.

mini22 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2018 8:33:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I'm telling you a resurrection of the Seville name coupled with 1976 Seville stying aged forward--complete with the formal roofline--would be stunning.

I'd kill the Lacrosse, price the Regal like a Verano, and do the Seville as an XTS replacement aimed at the Lexus ES, Audi A4 crowd but priced like a Lacrosse.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2018 9:42:40 PM | | Votes: -2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Ask 18-34yr olds if Cadillac is in their top 10 of cars they can see themselves owning. In all my years I have only ever visited BMW, McLaren, Porsche, Toyota, FCA and Volvo dealerships. Cadillac is a brand my father and uncles aspired to own, but I can't say anyone I grew up with wanted to own one either. If you have no new customers coming up, you have no future.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2018 8:58:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TheSteve

re "...If you have no new customers coming up, you have no future..."

A holy truth in the automotive world, and business in general. This is Buick's problem, too. A once glorious marque of luxury. Now, the car your dad aspired to own.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2018 10:12:49 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Cadillac's ills are

1. De Nysschen at the helm
2. CT/XT naming
3. Tired styling
4. Wrong sized for the price

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2018 9:38:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TomM

The High Luxury brand can be Style Driven. None of the leaders have what anyone would call spectacular styling - most are too conservative (Cadillac is simply too old - was too angular). However - If Cadillac HAD produced the Ciel -= or El Miraj - we would not be talking like they are on the way out. After all - the dynamics of the car are top rate - and no one else on the market has the metal technology of the CT6 that keeps it weight low. Add in a new V8 and the Escala styling - and you might be able to see a way out.

I believe - based on their statements - that they are going to restyle the ATS and price it in the CLA range - where it would clean up if it had Escala styling. If they use the current CTS as the 3 series fighter - and price it that way (Rather than 5 series) - and restyle it Escala - it has a chance in the US and China - especially in CHINA - and we already know they are restyling the CT6 in the manner of the Escala.

Now - what would be great if they returned to the names of the past. AND I AGREE with Matt - A Rolls Royce manner styled 4 door like the old Seville - they could not make enough of them (But I do not see that - the CT6 will move toward Escala first.)

Now that they have the low weight chassis - though - a honking big American Crossover is what they need - and they are doing it. With a V8 - it would be something on its own - and would sell as well.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2018 2:03:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

wilfred

+2 on bringing back model names, alphabet naming is confusing. Acura & Infiniti have the same problem.

wilfred (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2018 2:20:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Its sad to see a brand with an appealing heritage loose its way. Makes you seriously wonder how corporate decisions are made at GM. Volvo has regained its once proud market position again by putting the brand in the hands of Sweedes, supporting them with funds and letting them get on with it with little interference. Its called leadership.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/30/2018 3:05:38 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

