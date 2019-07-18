YOU Make The Call! Will The C7 Corvette Prices Drop Like ROCKS Or Be Scooped Up And Retain Value?

Here we go, Spies. Today is the big day.



The folks at General Motors are going to reveal the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Today. July 18, 2019 will go down in history.



It may be great history. Or, it may be a horror show. Time will tell. But we're merely hours away, folks.



Leading up to the C8's debut there was a glut of C7 inventory. But, from what we're hearing, that started to sell quite fast once folks started seeing more and more of the upcoming, mid-engined C8.



Of the revealed images we've seen, it's going to be an interesting reveal. I'll leave it at that.



That said, we've got to wonder: Where will C7 values go in the near future? Are the values going to sink like a STONE or are they going to get jacked up?



Remember, it is a "true" Corvette by purist standards and it easily was the best modern Corvette — it's not even close.



What say you, Spies?





