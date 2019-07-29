YOU SNOOZE, YOU LOSE: Barely 2 Weeks After Debut 2020 Corvette Is Almost SOLD OUT!

In what will likely be music to the ears of management parked high up in the GM Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, the 2020 Chevy Corvette appears to already be a smashing success. Switching from a front- to a mid-engine setup was a bold but necessary decision, but there could have been some serious backlash from the Corvette’s most loyal fans. Turns out that’s not the case. Speaking with Michael Simcoe, GM design chief, at the Concours d’Elegance of America, Autoblog has learned the 2020 Corvette is nearly sold out.



