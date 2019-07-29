YOU SNOOZE, YOU LOSE: Barely 2 Weeks After Debut 2020 Corvette Is Almost SOLD OUT!

In what will likely be music to the ears of management parked high up in the GM Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, the 2020 Chevy Corvette appears to already be a smashing success.

Switching from a front- to a mid-engine setup was a bold but necessary decision, but there could have been some serious backlash from the Corvette’s most loyal fans. Turns out that’s not the case. Speaking with Michael Simcoe, GM design chief, at the Concours d’Elegance of America, Autoblog has learned the 2020 Corvette is nearly sold out.

Truthy

This seems is could be dealer orders as prices have not been released yet.
MD likely has the answer.

Truthy

Posted on 7/29/2019 10:11:28 AM   

Car4life1

Lol the Corvette is the hottest thing to come out of America in a while, I’m pretty sure there will be a great deal of customers attached to these orders, not to mention dissatisfied Supra fans

Car4life1

Posted on 7/29/2019 11:15:11 AM   

FAQMD

Truthy - Agreed! I expect to see a lot of Corvettes on Dealer Lots with big market price adjustments ... LOL

FAQMD

Posted on 7/29/2019 11:21:45 AM   

MDarringer

C4L1 Go to your Chevy dealer and tell them you want to order a C8. They will maybe take a deposit, but they won't order you a car.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/29/2019 11:34:54 AM   

MDarringer

Chevy is creating a buzz by allocating 100% of the intended production of the C8 to dealers and calling them sales.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/29/2019 11:38:48 AM   

MDarringer

This report of "sold out" is not people stampeding to dealers to put money down. The is Chevrolet allocating productions to dealers. Allocations are reported as sales by manufacturers whether or not the cars are sold.

Recall the Chrysler 200 that had an astonishing number of orders only to be DOA on the lot.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/29/2019 10:12:36 AM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Always good to be reminded of how things really work in the auto business and seeing fact separated from fiction. Thanks @MD.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 7/29/2019 10:34:28 AM   

trboaccord

While manufactures technically sell their vehicles to the dealers the actual sales that get reported monthly are to retail customers(Including fleet i.e internal company cars/rentals).

They may be "SOLD OUT" in terms of initial production allocation but thats about it.

trboaccord

Posted on 7/29/2019 10:41:05 AM   

MDarringer

Umm NO. FCA is notorious for claiming as sales that which they have allocated to dealers and not actual sales to customers. Audi cooked the books for a LONG time reporting 1000% sales increases every month year after year just by playing numbers.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/29/2019 11:37:29 AM   

OneOfOne

zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

OneOfOne

Posted on 7/29/2019 10:59:19 AM   

