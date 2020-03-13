Yet ANOTHER Casualty From Coronavirus. The 2021 Ford Bronco REVEAL...

Let me be clear. We are not trivializing the severity of the global pandemic surrounding the coronavirus. This is why we're trying to keep you up-to-date with accurate, timely information. Not to mention the Agents are taking precautions.



That said, yet another automotive event has bit the dust.



While anticipation was running high for the 2021 Ford Bronco reveal, it has been given the axe. As of now it is not clear whether or not a livestream will take place in place of the live event.



According to folks in the loop, the debut was to happen on March 17.



We'll keep you abreast of the latest Bronco-related updates.







I was all set to head to a Bronco press preview next week but unfortunately Ford has cancelled the event due to Coronavirus.



They sent me an email this morning. Hopefully they can reschedule it when things get better.





Read Article