A self-driving car owned by Apple was involved in an accident, California’s road authority has confirmed. The car, a modified Lexus RX450h with autonomous sensors, was rear-ended by a human driver in a Nissan Leaf. Humans were unhurt, but the machines suffered moderate damage. Apple’s car is understood to be part of an ambitious but secretive programme - Project Titan. Apple has not commented on the 24 August collision, understood to be the company's first...



