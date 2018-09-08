Yikes! Buick Avenir Trim Level Will Add Over $10K To Price

Earlier this month we learned that Buick will launch a Regal Avenir trim level for the 2019 model year.Avenir, as you likely already know, is Buick’s premium sub-brand that has become a massive success, with one in every four new Enclave crossovers sold is Avenir spec’d. That means additional profits and sales for GM’s premium brand, so it makes total sense to expand its Avenir sub-brand to other models.

According to Cars Direct, the 2019 Buick Regal Avenir will carry a base price of $36,195, and that includes the $925 destination fee. Compared to the base Regal Sportback, the Regal Avenir carries a significant price increase, $10,200 to be precise.