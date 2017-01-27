Yikes! Chrysler Has At Least A Six Month Supply Of 200's Sitting On Lots

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles may have pulled the plug on the Chrysler 200 eight weeks ago but the company still has a huge supply of models available on dealership lots throughout the United States.

The car, recently dubbed by Sergio Marchionne as a horrible investment, is still available across the country, so much so that there is over six months’ supply of them in dealerships.

The Truth About Cars asserts that it could prove difficult to sell some of these remaining cars due to dwindling demand for the mid-size sedan. As a matter of fact, sales of the Chrysler 200 slid by 44 per cent in the third-quarter of 2016 compared to the second-quarter and in the final quarter of last year, slid a further 35 per cent.

