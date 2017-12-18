You Buying It? Lincoln Banking On Experience Centers To Sell The Brand Lifestyle

If affluent people like one thing, it’s large stores offering heaps of customer service and absolutely nothing to sell.

You know the sort of shops I’m referencing. There’s a doorman, a leather couch, and someone who brings you coffee while you browse an inventory consisting of half-a-dozen ludicrously overpriced designer jackets.

A number of premium automotive brands have recently seized on this concept. There are already a handful of luxury brands with physical locations in cities harboring a wealth-intensive populace that offer an ambiance-intensive experience. Not to be outdone, Lincoln has taken that theory the full mile in Newport Beach, California.



User Comments

zlives

for a Lincoln... idk. I own one but not because it competes with the likes of Rolls, heck i don't really think it competes with Range Rover.
my choice was because it offered the XL navigator and it drive better than the escalade back when i was buying it.

zlives (View Profile)

Posted on 12/18/2017 12:28:29 PM   

PUGPROUD

Can anyone define what a Lincoln brand stands for today...I don't think so. Go back to your roots Lincoln...big American iron, powerful V-8's, luxurious interiors, bright colors and ultra smooth ride. There is a market for these that will pay premium prices to get that experience. Remember when Bentley got exercised when they thought your Continental concept car looked too much like a Bentley. You should have followed up on that and made an American Bentley at one third the price...missed opportunity, lousy marketing and execution. Don't run from your past embrace it!

Posted on 12/18/2017 2:25:10 PM

Posted on 12/18/2017 2:25:10 PM   

MDarringer

You're clearly out of touch with reality. You've clearly NOT driven a new Conti.

Posted on 12/18/2017 8:10:30 PM

Posted on 12/18/2017 8:10:30 PM   

MDarringer

This is a perfect move for Lincoln BECAUSE it will let people experience the poshness of uber wealth without having uber wealth. It's quite clever.

What does Lincoln stand for? Quite obviously traditional American luxury given the Continental, Navigator, and Nautilus.

It will take a while to undo the damage the MK-alphabet cars did, but the three models noted are a massive step in the right direction.

Bold prediction: in 5 years Lincoln will be humming along and Cadillac will still be sputtering because of the CT/XT names and their utter lack of American-ness.

Posted on 12/18/2017 6:52:32 PM

Posted on 12/18/2017 6:52:32 PM   

