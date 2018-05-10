You Getting Interested Now? Ford Releases Specs And Production Timeline For New Ranger

“Think of Ranger as the biggest and most capable backpack for your gear,” says Rick Bolt, Ford Ranger chief engineer. “With 1,860 pounds of maximum payload, Ranger can haul nearly a ton of gear to enable your next adventure.”

The 2019 Ford Ranger’s standard 2.3-liter EcoBoost® produces 270 horsepower and, more importantly, 310 lb.-ft. of torque – the most engine-turning power of any gas engine in the midsize pickup segment, including V6 engines from competitors.

Paired with a class-exclusive 10-speed transmission, Ranger features a unique combination of power and capability that only comes from a truck that’s Built Ford Tough.

Anchored by a high-strength steel frame and robust solid rear axle with Hotchkiss suspension, Ranger can conventionally tow more than any gas engine truck in its class – 7,500 pounds when equipped with the tow package and a trailer brake controller.

Production begins later this year at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.