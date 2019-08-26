Your Friend Wants A Small Crossover That Costs And Performs Like A VW GTI? What Would You Recommend? Or Does It Even EXIST?

Agent001 submitted on 8/26/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:22:15 PM

3 user comments | Views : 582 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

For the longest time when you started to talk about fun to drive, pretty affordable rides a VW Golf GTI would enter the conversation.



Many young people dreamed of owning a BMW 3-Series variant but when it came down to it after checking the bank balance, the GTI was the best they could do.

And people loved them. Still do love them. And even though 00R has a BMW M2, he still has his modded Golf 2.5 as well.

But the times and buyers needs, they are a changin'.

Many WANT a GTI style driving experience, but realize for their lifestyle, the need something a little larger...small crossover size.

So if a friend came to you right now and said I need a small crossover but i want something as fun to drive and with the performance of a GTI, in that price range, WHAT would you recommend to them? Or in today's market, is there even an answer to that question?

And if not, should there be? Is that a market the manufacturers are missing? And if so who should build them?

Yes, there is a VW T-Roc in Europe, but there is no GTI variant.

Spies, discuss...




Your Friend Wants A Small Crossover That Costs And Performs Like A VW GTI? What Would You Recommend? Or Does It Even EXIST?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I'd tell my friend to carefully compare the interior dimensions with the rear seats up and down before they decide the VW GTI does not have enough space. My next door neighbour has a Q3. It is tiny.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2019 10:48:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

jeffgall

I wouldn’t normally recommend a SUV with little utility, but if fun handling is the game, the Audi Q3 would be on the list. If it were me, I’d go for an A4 allroad (would prefer the Avant if it came to the US)

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2019 10:56:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

New Q3.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2019 10:59:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]