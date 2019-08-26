Your Friend Wants A Small Crossover That Costs And Performs Like A VW GTI? What Would You Recommend? Or Does It Even EXIST?

For the longest time when you started to talk about fun to drive, pretty affordable rides a VW Golf GTI would enter the conversation.



Many young people dreamed of owning a BMW 3-Series variant but when it came down to it after checking the bank balance, the GTI was the best they could do.



And people loved them. Still do love them. And even though 00R has a BMW M2, he still has his modded Golf 2.5 as well.



But the times and buyers needs, they are a changin'.



Many WANT a GTI style driving experience, but realize for their lifestyle, the need something a little larger...small crossover size.



So if a friend came to you right now and said I need a small crossover but i want something as fun to drive and with the performance of a GTI, in that price range, WHAT would you recommend to them? Or in today's market, is there even an answer to that question?



And if not, should there be? Is that a market the manufacturers are missing? And if so who should build them?



Yes, there is a VW T-Roc in Europe, but there is no GTI variant.



Spies, discuss...








