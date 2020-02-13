Your Headlights Suck: IIHS Limits Safety Awards Due To Poor Headlight Performance

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety continues to add requirements to qualify for the Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards, as the overall number of vehicle models awarded rises.

IIHS said vehicles must have "good" or "acceptable" headlights as standard equipment to qualify for the 2020 Top Safety Pick+ award. Headlights rated "good" or "acceptable" may be optional for the Top Safety Pick award, the institute said. Vehicles must also offer "advanced" or "superior" front-crash prevention technology to win either award.