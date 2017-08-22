Your Next Family Hauler? Ultra Hot Audi Powered 5 Cylinder Tiguan R Caught Testing At Nürburgring

The Volkswagen Tiguan will gain an R-badged hot model, which has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring with a five-cylinder engine.

Although VW remains tight-lipped on the details, VW boss Herbert Diess previously revealed to Autocar that there is room in the R brand for expansion, with the first model most likely to be an SUV. Diess said that the Tiguan and other SUVs would not get GTI-badged cars, as the GTI brand will only be expanded as far as the new Up GTI.

The GTE brand is also has room for growth, said Diess, so a Tiguan GTE, as well as a T-Roc GTE are on the horizon.

