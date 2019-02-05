Zotye Confirms T600 Compact Crossover To Be First Offering In US Market

Zotye USA confirmed a compact crossover, the T600, will be its entry into the U. S.

The T600, a version of which was shown in April at the Shanghai auto show, is scheduled to arrive in U.S. showrooms by the end of 2020 or in the first quarter of 2021, Zotye officials said Thursday.

Zotye USA, created last fall when parent company HAAH Automotive Holdings signed a distributorship agreement with Chinese automaker Zotye Automobile International Co., previously said its first vehicle would arrive by the end of 2020.