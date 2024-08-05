2024 BMW M4 CS Revealed With More Focused Performance

It might seem like this generation of BMW M3 and BMW M4 have offered endless special editions and hot variants, but there’s reason to believe that the new M4 CS might just be the sweetest yet. Featuring the usual combination of an uprated engine, a more focused suspension tune and a lighter kerb weight, the BMW M4 CS retains the all-wheel drive system we know and love to produce what is a beguiling prospect for performance car fans. Key facts first. The M4 CS runs the same basic ‘S58’ 3.0-litre in-line six cylinder petrol engine boosted by two turbochargers as all M3s and M4s of this generation. Yet here it runs a hotter 542bhp tune with a 650Nm peak torque. These figures usurp the recently uprated M4 Competition by 20bhp, with torque the same with that standard car. There are more changes within the engine, though, as BMW M has fitted a lighter crankshaft and reduced frictional losses, increasing the powertrain’s responsiveness and willingness to rev.



