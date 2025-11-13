2025 Audi A5 Moves To The Head Of The Class In IIHS Crash Testing

Replacing the B9-generation A4, the all-new A5 has recently been tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. As expected from a German compact luxury car, the A5 passed every single crashworthiness test with the nonprofit organization's top rating.

In the small overlap crash test, the driver's survival space was maintained very well. The IIHS further notes that the frontal and side curtain airbags worked as intended. The rear dummy's head approached the front seatback in the moderate overlap test, yet didn't make contact. Both the shoulder and lap belts remained in their ideal positions on the torso and pelvis.



And yes, the A5 performed well in the side impact test as well. The Arlington, Virginia-based safety boffins further tested all three headlight variations available in the United States market. All of them received good ratings. Good ratings further apply to the AEB system in vehicle-against-vehicle and vehicle-against-pedestrian scenarios.





