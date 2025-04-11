2025 SEMA SHOW: Toyota Builds A SUBARU And It's Called The Corolla Cross Nasu Edition.

oyota is exploring the adventurous side of its lineup at the 2025 SEMA Show with the debut of the 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid Nasu Edition, a bespoke concept that reimagines the compact crossover as a bold, mountain-ready machine. Inspired by Japan’s scenic Mt. Nasu—a destination known for hiking, hot springs, and outdoor adventure—the Nasu Edition blends off-road capability, distinctive styling, and lifestyle-focused accessories in a way that elevates the Corolla Cross far beyond its urban roots.



The concept was designed and built by Toyota’s Service Parts and Accessories Development (SPAD) team, a group dedicated to creating accessories that enhance functionality and style. For the SEMA Show, SPAD engineers challenged themselves to deliver an exciting, functional special edition while simultaneously managing a portfolio of hundreds of accessory development programs. The project demanded extensive collaboration, with CAD design, 3D printing, CNC machining, and assembly carried out across multiple locations before the Nasu Edition came together as a unified build.



“The Corolla Cross is one of the most versatile vehicles in our lineup, and the Nasu Edition shows how much further it can go,” said Steve Park, senior product planner, Toyota and Lexus Vehicle Accessories. “While the inspiration for this build is the adventurous spirit of Mt. Nasu in Japan, ‘nasu’ as a verb in Japanese also means ‘to achieve.’ We hope this build inspires others to build, to experience, and to achieve.”



Under the hood, the Nasu Edition retains the efficient hybrid powertrain of the 2026 Corolla Cross: a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine that integrates with three electric motors to produce a combined output of 196 horsepower. The all-wheel driveline puts the power to the ground by way of custom Toyota truck wheels wrapped with Toyo Open Country A/T III all-terrain tires. To give the concept added clearance and presence, a custom-made suspension lift complements the wheel and tire package with an adventure-ready stance.



Exterior and accessory upgrades push the 2026 Corolla Cross Nasu Edition deeper into adventure territory. A one-off body kit with a modified hood scoop distinguishes the Nasu Edition with an aggressive and rugged appearance. A custom wrap in a striking purple hue nods to another meaning of nasu in Japanese, “eggplant.” Overlanding equipment like rock sliders, a cargo basket, and a modified, articulating roof rack set the stage for adventure. In the cargo area, a custom drawer system and a refrigerator on a sliding tray provide organization and convenience for extended trips.



Lighting is both practical and stylish, with modified Toyota lightbars and fog lamps to illuminate the drive path, while custom illuminated door sills, puddle lamps, and cargo sills light up the interior and camp site. Inside, SPAD added thoughtful touches to align the cabin with the vehicle’s adventurous persona. As a finishing touch to the build, a custom downhill mountain bike secured to the bike rack on the roof, ties in directly to the Nasu Edition’s outdoor ethos and connects with cycling enthusiasts—an homage to the bike of downhill prodigy and mountain bike Junior World Champion, Asa Vermette.



“With the Corolla Cross Nasu Edition, we’re showing how one of our most popular and accessible nameplates can be reimagined to embody Toyota’s adventurous spirit,” said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing. “This concept demonstrates that possibility isn’t limited to our trucks and body-on-frame SUVs — it extends across our lineup. At Toyota, we believe in building vehicles that empower our customers to do more, explore more, and achieve more, and the Nasu Edition is a bold example of that philosophy.”



The 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid Nasu Edition will be on display at the 2025 SEMA Show from November 4–7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the Toyota booth (Central Hall, Booth 22200). It is one of more than two dozen Toyota concept builds featured under this year’s theme, Powered by Possibility, showcasing Toyota’s vision of innovation across every powertrain—gasoline internal combustion (ICE), hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), battery electric (BEV), and fuel cell electric (FCEV). Attendees are invited to explore the Corolla Cross Nasu Edition and see how Toyota continues to blend everyday practicality with a bold and adventurous spirit.



Vehicle referenced is a special project prototype vehicle, modified with parts and/or accessories not available from Toyota that may void the vehicle’s warranty, may negatively impact vehicle performance and safety, and may not be street legal.

















