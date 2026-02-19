2026 BYD Seal Is Loaded With Tech And Storage But Is Forbidden Fruit In The US

BYD knows how to gain territory outside its home market, and the 2026 SEAL sedan is one more step forward for the Chinese auto giant. The all-electric sedan comes with new tech, greater storage capacity both front and rear, and new paint colors to choose from.

BYD has been gaining traction in Europe, with sales rising by over 200% in late 2025 and often outselling competitors like Tesla and Volkswagen, driven by popular models such as the SEAL sedan and Dolphin hatchback.

As a top-growing EV brand, BYD secured an incredible 11% market share in Europe last year. While Tesla still held higher total registrations (238,656) last year, the EV maker had to deal with a massive 26.9% decline compared to 2024.