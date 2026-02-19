2026 BYD Seal Is Loaded With Tech And Storage But Is Forbidden Fruit In The US

Agent009 submitted on 2/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:22:44 AM

Views : 132 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

BYD knows how to gain territory outside its home market, and the 2026 SEAL sedan is one more step forward for the Chinese auto giant. The all-electric sedan comes with new tech, greater storage capacity both front and rear, and new paint colors to choose from.
   
BYD has been gaining traction in Europe, with sales rising by over 200% in late 2025 and often outselling competitors like Tesla and Volkswagen, driven by popular models such as the SEAL sedan and Dolphin hatchback.
 
As a top-growing EV brand, BYD secured an incredible 11% market share in Europe last year. While Tesla still held higher total registrations (238,656) last year, the EV maker had to deal with a massive 26.9% decline compared to 2024.


Read Article


2026 BYD Seal Is Loaded With Tech And Storage But Is Forbidden Fruit In The US

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)