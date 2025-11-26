2026 Euro NCAP Crash Standards Could Be Trouble For Tesla

Euro NCAP announced the biggest change to its test protocols since it introduced its safety rating system in 2009. The 2026 protocol expands assessments with new categories that cover safe driving behavior, active safety, passive safety, and post-crash safety. The changes will put pressure on carmakers to redesign the way their vehicles function, with Tesla likely among the most affected. Crash safety has seen a slow start, with passive crash protection as the first area of interest. Carmakers have been sluggish at adopting these measures, and drivers have been even more reluctant. Some are still refusing to wear a seatbelt, decades after it was proven to be the most important life-saving feature in a vehicle.



Read Article