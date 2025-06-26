2026 Genesis GV60 Magma Caught Prepping For Possible Goodwood Festival Of Speed Debut

As a standalone brand, Genesis never offered a true performance vehicle. Although the G70 with the 3.5-liter V6 and the GV60 with the dual-motor powertrain may be considered performance vehicles by some, bear in mind they're nowhere near the performance levels of the BMW M3 and Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Upgrade.
Be that as it may, the South Korean luxury brand prepares hasn't been sitting idly since the unveiling of the GV60 Magma Concept in July 2024. Spied on numerous occasions and on multiple continents, the series-production model previewed by said concept has been recently snapped with less camo than before, thus indicating an imminent debut.
The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed is believed to be the venue where Hyundai's luxury arm will unleash the first-ever production model from the Magma sub-brand, with this year's edition of the festival taking place between July 10 and July 13. It's also worth noting that Genesis Motor has recently announced an expanded European footprint, which makes the Festival of Speed premiere that more plausible.
