2026 Hyundai Palisade Hits The Pavement And Off-Road Running

Today, Hyundai’s all-new 2026 Palisade three-row SUV made its North American debut at the New York International Auto Show. This new-generation flagship builds on the momentum of the outgoing generation, which enjoyed its best-ever sales year in 2024 – up 23 percent year-over-year. The new Palisade is bigger, better and goes further than its critically acclaimed predecessor -- and its SUV competition. "The all-new 2026 Hyundai Palisade showcases commitment to customer needs. With its bold design, tech that empowers, and enhanced comfort—including a reimagined third row—we wanted to offer a vehicle that truly meets the needs of today’s drivers,” said Olabisi Boyle, SVP, product planning and mobility strategy. “The introduction of a hybrid variant, alongside our robust internal combustion engine and the adventure-ready XRT model, ensures that every driver finds their perfect fit. This strategic approach positions Hyundai to excel in any market environment, driving our continued growth in the SUV segment.”



The Palisade’s all-new exterior and interior is bold yet refined, encapsulating a more-refined platform that delivers more space for people and cargo. A newly available hybrid powertrain and the introduction of Hyundai’s first XRT PRO model means that Palisade is ready to meet the needs of more families than ever before. It’s not just Palisade’s additional space, longer driving range and rugged ability that impresses; its infotainment, convenience, and advanced safety-system upgrades mean that this new model is more capable in every dimension. Bold, premium SUV design



The new Palisade displays a commanding, premium aura thanks to design worthy of a flagship SUV. The front presents a distinctive vertical LED daytime running light graphic and a horizontal center positioning light signature, conveying a wider stance while highlighting the bold grille, with active airflow shutters in the lower fascia. A horizontal hood line couples with a more upright A-pillar for a strong side profile. Even with this bold, upright appearance, a remarkable 0.31 Cd has been achieved, one of the lowest in the segment. From the side, proportions are larger overall, with a shorter front overhang (-1.6 in.), longer overall length (+2.5 in.) and wheelbase (+2.7 in.), and a lengthened rear cabin to yield a substantial, premium silhouette. Large alloy wheels – up to 21 inches -- generously fill the wheel openings, readily conveying the commanding, planted road presence befitting of a range-topping SUV. Bold, forward-raked D-pillars, and larger, panoramic side glass flood Palisade’s more spacious third row with light and improved visibility. From the rear, a prominent, upper high-mounted wide stop lamp is visually balanced with a lower fascia element for ideal design harmony. The greenhouse’s more upright tumblehome and higher shoulder lines create a stronger on-road presence while enhancing interior spaciousness. The bold D-pillar form connects seamlessly with the vertical rear lamp signature and integrated roof rails. Intuitive interior design elements



The new Palisade is larger in every key dimension: the body spans 2.5 inches longer and the wheelbase is 2.7 inches longer than the previous generation, allowing for easier passenger ingress and egress. The expanded interior employs a horizontal dashboard layout with soft-touch materials, sophisticated finishes, and a differentiated luxury ambience. The center console is shaped to enhance seat roominess, enveloped by premium materials inspired by luxury home furnishings. The center console and armrest have not only been designed for comfort, but also to enhance ergonomic stability when reaching for vehicle controls. Palisade offers a double-door center stack with an open tray in the lower part of the console coupled with conveniently placed physical switchgear. A wireless charging pad with an integrated device-cooling fan is ideally located in the center console. The pad provides a generous 15 watts for fast device charging, making for the perfect companion to Palisade’s standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. An available Bose® 14-speaker surround audio system ties the entire premium cabin experience together, enveloping all three rows in rich, lifelike sound. In addition, a panoramic, curved digital instrument cluster and navigation system with dual 12.3-inch displays provides key information in easy view of the driver.



2026 Palisade now offers innovative Relaxation seats for front- and second-row passengers, providing generous additional degrees of recline and deployable upper-leg supports to help reduce fatigue during extended seating periods. The interior’s design and capacious dimensions invite serenity and a sense of occasion. Eight passenger seating is standard for family adventures. Available captain’s chairs include one-touch second-row tilt-and-slide functionality for effortless operation, facilitating easy third-row access. For more convenience, the third-row seats are available with power-folding, sliding, and power-reclining mechanisms, along with heating. Second-row power-adjustable seats offer heating and ventilation for extra comfort. Available second- and third-row seat articulation functions can also be controlled from the driver’s seat or cargo area for extra convenience whenever picking up passengers and their cargo. Cup holders and 100-watt-capable USB-C ports are readily accessible in each row, ensuring every occupant and every device remain juiced up for the entire journey. Advanced technology looks out for you and your family’s safety and wellbeing at every turn In addition to Hyundai’s SmartSense suite of active- and passive safety features, the 2026 Palisade protects families in a myriad of unique ways – while driving, or even when you’re parked. In a first for Hyundai, the built-in, two-camera Dash Cam can provide continuous recording while driving. It can also work with various vehicle sensors to automatically record nearby movement while parked. The Dash Cam can help offer increased peace of mind in a variety of other driving and parking scenarios, from panic stops to bump-and-runs. Video segments can be conveniently accessed via the head unit display or offboarded via the MicroSD card located in the glovebox. Palisade even offers an available UV-C sterilization compartment 2 within the center console storage. An available full-display digital center rearview mirror uses a liftgate-mounted wide-angle camera to help the driver see behind the vehicle when the back window is obstructed by passengers or cargo.



An Advanced Rear Occupant Alert3 discreetly mounted beneath the headliner monitors the rear-seat area to detect the movements of children, automatically reminding drivers to check the rear seats when exiting the vehicle. If the system detects movement in the rear seats after the driver leaves and locks the vehicle, it can sound the horn and send an alert to the driver’s smartphone via Bluelink.17 The system is designed to help prevent children from being forgotten in the car, but it can also help in the event that a child accidentally locks themselves in. The 2026 Palisade supports the latest version of Hyundai Digital Key 2.0 Premium4 which allows owners to leave their key fob at home and use a supported smartphone or smartwatch to lock, unlock, and start their vehicle. Digital keys can also be shared with family and friends for immediate access to the vehicle. Palisade also offers Wi-Fi hotspot5 capability with Alexa Built-in Voice Assistant capability. Vehicles with cellular connectivity will be able to provide a hotspot that allows others to browse the internet, stream videos or music and more – just like at home. Speaking of connectivity, the new Palisade comes standard with wireless Over-The-Air (OTA)6 update capability. This technology ensures that the vehicle’s major controls remain up to date, also clearing the way for software additions and new features to be added remotely. After it leaves the factory, the new Palisade is only going to get smarter. And when it comes time to stop for fuel or parking, Hyundai Pay® in-car payment technology7 makes it easy to securely pay for services using the vehicle’s touchscreen, shielding your personal data from gas-pump and public garage card skimmers alike. Palisade thinks of everything. New, powerful, and efficient internal-combustion and hybrid powertrains



The 2026 Palisade offers two new powertrain options. The internal-combustion powertrain boasts a newly developed 3.5-liter V6 making up to 287 horsepower and up to 260 lb.-ft. of torque (both estimated). The direct-injected engine is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission with a two-chamber torque converter. This standard ICE powertrain is available in both two-wheel and HTRAC® four-wheel-drive configurations. This naturally-aspirated V6 is targeting a robust 5,000-pound maximum towing capacity8, giving active families the flexibility to haul a variety of weekend toys, including campers, boats, and powersports equipment. For 2026, a hybrid option joins the Palisade powertrain portfolio for the first time. It features a 2.5-liter turbocharged in-line four-cylinder engine putting out up to an estimated 258 horsepower. Two electric motors mounted in the six-speed automatic transmission’s case add up to 90 horsepower for a combined total estimated system output of up to 329 horsepower and up to 339 pound-feet of torque (both estimated). Palisade HEV’s high-efficiency powertrain is expected to achieve 30+ mpg on the highway, yielding an internally targeted range of up to 619 miles1. The hybrid powertrain also offers an estimated 4,000 lbs. of maximum towing capacity8, all of which combine for supreme driver confidence and flexibility out on the open road. Specific features have been added to the hybrid to provide a more EV-like ownership experience, including a new Stay Mode function that monitors the battery system when parked to allow for extended use of the infotainment and HVAC functions. Whether you opt for the ICE or hybrid under the hood, Palisade is extremely quiet, with standard laminated windshield and front side glass, generous under-hood insulation, special sound-deadening carpets and powertrain tuning that delivers a smooth, linear response. HTRAC® with Tow Mode, Terrain modes add confidence, capability The 2026 Palisade offers Hyundai’s HTRAC® All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system with Tow Mode. It also includes an integrated, fascia-concealed OEM tow hitch on XRT PRO, Limited and Calligraphy trims – another Hyundai first. Tow Mode optimizes the powertrain’s performance parameters for confident and efficient towing, holding lower gears longer and reducing shift frequency while towing heavier loads. For 2026, new terrain modes include Mud, Sand and Snow settings to give drivers extra confidence and capability in adverse road and weather conditions. The Palisade’s HTRAC AWD has been developed as a multi-mode system, providing an electronic clutch with active torque control between the front and rear axles. There are also driver-selectable HTRAC Normal, Sport and Smart modes. The Sport setting gives more agile responses by sending more available torque to the wheels for an athletic, dynamic handling feel when desired. This system has a wider range of torque distribution variability than many competitors’ models and has been tuned for a broad array of conditions including straight-line acceleration, medium- and high-speed cornering, and hill starts. New safety and driver convenience technologies Hyundai knows today’s SUV owners shouldn’t have to compromise when it comes to protecting their passengers, so the 2026 Palisade delivers a full complement of SmartSense active safety technologies -- even more than the already well-regarded previous model. The new model’s generous suite of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) includes many key features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Safe Exit Assist, Forward Attention Warning, High Beam Assist, Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control, Lane Following Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse, and Remote Smart Parking Assist. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) helps to avoid collisions with objects in front of the vehicle while driving. If a preceding vehicle suddenly slows, or if a forward-collision risk is detected, the vehicle provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision remains, the system can assist with emergency braking. While driving, if there is a risk of collision with a cyclist ahead, or with an oncoming vehicle while turning at an intersection, FCA can help assist with emergency braking. While driving through an intersection, if there is a risk of collision with oncoming vehicles detected from the left or right, the system can assist with emergency braking. When changing lanes while driving, if there is a risk of collision with an oncoming vehicle detected in the next lane or a preceding vehicle in the next lane, FCA can assist with steering to help avoid a collision. If there is a risk of collision with a pedestrian detected in the driver’s intended path, the vehicle can assist with braking to help avoid a collision. Blind Spot Collision Warning Blind-Spot Collision Warning helps to avoid collisions with a rear-side vehicle when changing lanes. When operating the turn signal to change lanes, if there is a risk of collision detected with a rear-side vehicle, the system can provide a warning. If exiting a parallel parking spot and there is a risk of collision detected with a rear-side vehicle, the vehicle can automatically assist with emergency braking. Safe Exit Assist Safe Exit Assist can help avoid collisions with an approaching rear-side vehicle detected when an occupant is exiting the vehicle. When the occupant moves to open the door of the stopped vehicle, if an approaching vehicle from the rear side is detected, Safe Exit Assist can provide both audible and illuminated warnings to occupants. The system can also help keep the rear door closed through operation of the electronic child lock when a potential collision is detected. Forward Attention Warning The Forward Attention Warning system continuously assesses the operator’s attention level and can warn the driver if the system detects potentially inattentive or unsafe behavior. Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control can help maintain safe speeds on the highway using navigation data. When approaching a curved highway section, the vehicle’s speed can be reduced appropriately before entering the curve. When leaving the curved section, the speed can automatically return to the original setting.

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist can help avoid collisions with oncoming vehicles detected on the left or right side of the vehicle while reversing. If there is a risk of collision detected with an oncoming vehicle on the left or right side while reversing, the system provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision remains, this technology can assist with emergency braking. Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse can help avoid collisions with rearward objects detected while reversing. If there is a risk of collision detected with a rearward object while reversing, the system provides a warning. After the warning, if the risk of collision remains, this technology can assist with emergency braking. Remote Smart Parking Assist Remote Smart Parking Assist helps remotely park or exit a parking spot using the key fob when activated outside the vehicle. For 2026, Palisade now applies ten standard airbags including dual-front driver and passenger, dual side-front and rear, center-front, driver’s knee, and side-curtain airbags. Palisade uses a full-length side-curtain airbag that includes third-row seating coverage for enhanced rear occupant protection in the event of a collision. Third-row occupants are also covered by new seat belt pretensioners and force limiters, a rarity in this class. Palisade has a very rigid structure, with strategic use of Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) in key areas to provide increased tensile strength. Use of Advanced High Strength Steel has several benefits: lighter overall vehicle weight and greater vehicle strength and rigidity without the excessive costs of more exotic lightweight materials. Robust underbody and side structures are designed to increase energy absorption and cabin intrusion in a severe collision, especially in the small overlap test. Further, Palisade’s underbody uses multiple load paths to better disperse potential crash energy in the event of a collision. All-new off-road-focused XRT PRO model The entire 2026 Palisade model line is ready for your next adventure, but for consumers who enjoy treading even further off the beaten path, there’s a new, more capable variant: XRT PRO. This rugged model is the first Hyundai to wear the XRT PRO nameplate, signifying its significantly enhanced off-road capabilities beyond prior XRT models. Designed specifically with U.S. consumers in mind, XRT PRO includes more off-road-capable hardware- and software-level enhancements than any previous Hyundai. XRT PRO even looks the part, thanks to a uniquely muscular front end that incorporates a bold lower grille design bookended by prominent canyon red recovery hooks and a beefier lower fascia.



The Palisade XRT PRO includes: XRT PRO Capability Features XRT PRO-exclusive electronic rear limited-slip differential (eLSD) 8.4 inches of ground clearance (+1 inch vs. non XRT PRO models) Improved approach (20.5°), departure (22.4°), and breakover (18.3°) geometry All-terrain 255/60R18 tires Blind Spot View Monitor Surround View Monitor (with forward ground view) Real-time pitch and roll, compass, and elevation displays HTRAC® all-wheel drive New Mud, Sand, and Snow terrain modes Exposed functional canyon red recovery hooks front and rear Downhill Brake Control Tow mode



OEM tow hitch XRT PRO Design Features XRT PRO-exclusive 18-inch dark-finish alloy wheels XRT PRO rear badging XRT dark exterior accents (grille, window surround, cladding) H-Tex leatherette seating surfaces with front heating and ventilation Heated steering wheel Bose® 14-speaker premium audio system Ambient lighting 115-volt power outlet Power moonroof Next-generation Bluelink® Connected Car Hyundai offers the next generation of its upgraded Bluelink® connected car services17 with the 2026 Palisade. This range of new features allows customers to control vehicle functions with their smartphone or voice to make driving more convenient and enjoyable. More details on specific Bluelink–equipped vehicles are available at www.hyundaibluelink.com. Color 2026 Palisade’s 10 exterior colors for the U.S. include: Abyss Black Pearl, Typhoon Silver Metallic, Creamy White Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, Cast Iron Brown Pearl, Galaxy Maroon Pearl, Titan Charcoal Pearl, Classy Blue Pearl, Robust Emerald Pearl, and Earthy Brass Matte. Interior seating is available in cloth, leatherette, leather, and premium Nappa leather. Interior materials are offered in a wide variety of colorways and textures to meet every preference, including black, gray two-tone, navy two-tone, and brown. XRT models also include unique interior materials and patterns that mimic terrain features. The 2026 Palisade will be built in Ulsan, South Korea. ICE models are set to arrive at Hyundai dealers in early summer, with hybrid models scheduled to go on sale early fall.



