2026 North American Car Of The Year Finalists Announced - Can You Find A Better Lineup?

The 2025 edition of the Los Angeles Auto Show officially kicked off a few hours ago, and besides some premieres, the North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year finalists have also been announced. Carefully selected after assessing quite a few models these past few months, the panel of jurors narrowed down the list to only three rides in each category.



Thus, the 2026 North American Car of the Year finalists are, in alphabetical order, the Dodge Charger, Honda Prelude, and Nissan Sentra. The Truck of the Year finalists are the Ford Maverick Lobo, Ram 1500 Hemi, and Ram 2500, and the Hyundai Palisade, Lucid Gravity, and Nissan Leaf have made it among the top three in the Utility Vehicle of the Year.



