2026 Subaru Uncharted Comes To America Starting At $34,995

The 2026 model year Uncharted is the very first Scooby for North America with front-wheel drive after the second-gen Impreza from two decades ago. More Toyota than Subaru under the skin, the Uncharted is coming to American dealers with a starting price of $34,995 for the Premium FWD.
As expected, this grade will be offered in limited numbers because AWD is preferred in this particular segment. When equipped with front-wheel drive, the Uncharted nets more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) on the EPA's combined test cycle. When it comes to muscle, 221 horsepower will have to make do.
