2027 BMW X1 Caught Showing Off Neue Klasse DNA

Agent009 submitted on 3/30/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:08:41 AM

Views : 320 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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BMW's facelifted 2027 X1 (the third-generation U11/12) compact crossover SUV was recently caught by our spy photographer partners while undergoing winter trials. Well, now it’s time for spring to take over, of course.
 
The Bavarian automaker has a full year ahead of it. The festivities kicked off with the introduction of the second Neue Klasse model, the all-electric NA0 BMW i3 sedan, and everyone thinks it’s only the beginning. The rumor mill, as always, has the most up-to-date information, and the spy photographers eagerly give us access to all the novelties.


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2027 BMW X1 Caught Showing Off Neue Klasse DNA

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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