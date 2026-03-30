2027 BMW X1 Caught Showing Off Neue Klasse DNA

BMW's facelifted 2027 X1 (the third-generation U11/12) compact crossover SUV was recently caught by our spy photographer partners while undergoing winter trials. Well, now it’s time for spring to take over, of course.

The Bavarian automaker has a full year ahead of it. The festivities kicked off with the introduction of the second Neue Klasse model, the all-electric NA0 BMW i3 sedan, and everyone thinks it’s only the beginning. The rumor mill, as always, has the most up-to-date information, and the spy photographers eagerly give us access to all the novelties.